Lizzo Bringing 'Special Tour' To Canada

Lizzo announced Monday that she has included two Canadian dates on a fall tour in support of her forthcoming album.

The star tweeted: “3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU!”

The Special Tour will stop at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 7 and at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Nov. 7.

Atlanta rapper Latto is the opening act.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour, which runs from Sept. 23 to Nov. 18, follows the July 15th release of her fourth studio album Special.