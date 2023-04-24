Lizzo Brings Drag Queens On Stage To Protest Tennessee Ban

Lizzo decided on Friday it was about damn time to stand up to efforts to ban public drag performances in Tennessee.

During her concert at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, the pop star was joined on stage by several drag queens.

“In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,’” Lizzo told the crowd. “Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?

“Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?”

In February, Tennessee’s Republican governor Bill Lee signed legislation that would ban “adult cabaret” performances in public or in front of minors. The law was blocked last March by a federal judge on the grounds that it was too vague.

Lizzo shared a clip of the special moment on Instagram that she captioned: “THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE.”

In the comments, one person blasted Republicans for “trying to eliminate all women's rights, struggling folks, vulnerable populations, the LGBTQ community, and our beautiful queens of drag. Not to mention how they don't care about any child anywhere and are just fine with children getting shot at school.”

Another wrote: “LIZZO YOU SHOWED UP! Thank you for coming to Knoxville and giving us some hope . You're everything I want to be.”

One person opined that “no one hits politics and pop culture they way Queen lizzo does” and added: “lizzo for president.”