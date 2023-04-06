Lizzo Cameos On 'The Mandalorian'

Lizzo makes a surprise cameo in an episode of The Mandalorian that debuted Wednesday.

The 34-year-old pop star shows up as The Duchess alongside actor Jack Black as Captain Bombardier on the planet Plazir-15 in the fifth episode of the show’s third season.

“I’m in Star Wars YALL!,” Lizzo captioned an image in an Instagram post showing her surrounded by a collection of Grogu figures.

On his Instagram, Black shared a photo of the pair on set and said it was “so fun” working with Lizzo.

The episode, titled “Guns For Hire,” was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard.

The Mandalorian streams on Disney+.