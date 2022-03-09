Lizzo Debuts 'Naked' In New Streaming Series

Lizzo fans are about to get “Naked.”

It’s the name of a sultry new single from the singer who unabashedly bares all on social media.

"Welcome to my body / I know it’s nice to meet it / Fantasies been written about the beauty and the sweetness,” Lizzo sings on the track. “I’m naked / Love how you look at me naked / Come make this body feel sacred / I’m a big girl, can you take it?”

Lizzo hasn’t said when the single will drop but it can be heard in Episode 4 of her new streaming series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, which debuts March 25. The show follows a group of dancers as they compete for a spot on tour with Lizzo.

“Beauty is a gift but curses everyone that chase it / I wish we could live without no body expectations,” she sings. “Let down my guard / Undo my robe / I’m standing here / Don’t need no clothes.”

In the episode – wherein the dancers take turns posing nude for a photographer – Lizzo explains: “When I wrote ‘Naked’ I remember I was in the studio when I heard this beat and I wanted to talk about how far I’ve come.”

The 33-year-old "Truth Hurts" singer has embraced her body and clapped back at people who try to shame her. She recently told People: “Okay, we all know I'm fat. I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?”

Last month, Lizzo went fully nude in an Instagram post she captioned: “We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

The post featured a few seconds of “If You Love Me,” a new Lizzo track that was also heard in a Google Pixel 6 commercial that premiered during Super Bowl LVI. Lizzo performed the full version of the song for the iHeartRadio Living Black! special on YouTube on Feb. 24.

Last month, Lizzo told Variety her follow-up to 2019’s Cuz I Love You is “one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date.” She added: “I’m still pushing out the hits, baby.”

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls premieres March 25 on Prime Video.