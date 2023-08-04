Lizzo Hires Bill Cosby's Lawyer To Fight Lawsuit

Lizzo has decided to fight the lawsuit filed by her three former dancers by hiring the lawyer who represented Bill Cosby over rape allegations.

Marty Singer will represent the accused pop star. In addition to Cosby, Singer has previously worked cases for Johnny Depp, Kim Kardashian, Jonah Hill and Zooey Deschanel.

The lawyer has wasted no time fighting the accusations, posting a video of co-plaintiff Arianna Davis praising Lizzo on camera in April 2023, which has been shared by TMZ.

“It’s been so amazing and such a beautiful journey," Davis says in a video. "I look up to her so much. I just want to follow in her footsteps, and I just want to share that with the Queen Lizzo herself.”

Singer argued Davis' comments, telling TMZ, "These do not sound like the words of someone who was harassed or discriminated against by someone they described as 'THE QUEEN."

Davis, however, has defended her comments, saying, "Right up until the last minute I didn't realize how bad it was and how much I was being taken advantage of. I just genuinely wanted to save my job. This video further explains how much I was trying to please Lizzo."

Davis also has responded to Lizzo's statement about the allegations that were posted on socials yesterday, which were deemed "sensationalized stories." In an Iinterview with Channel 4 (via NME), Davis, along with co-plaintiffs Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, described Lizzo's words as "shocking."

“A person can do good things, very good things and those don’t go away," Davis says. "The goodness you put out into the world – it stays there. But two things can be true at the same time. Someone that does good things can also do can do bad things and the sentiment applies... I look up to the fact she was using her platform to address issues that other artists weren’t doing but knowing her now, it was performative.”