Lizzo Joins Harry Styles On Stage At Coachella

Harry Styles was joined on stage Friday night at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival by Lizzo.

The pair performed a cover of the ‘70s disco classic “I Will Survive” and a rendition of One Direction’s 2012 hit ”What Makes You Beautiful.”

Lizzo’s guest appearance wasn’t much of a surprise since she had earlier posted on TikTok that she was heading to the festival, sparking speculation that she would show up with Styles.

In 2020, Styles appeared at Lizzo's show in Miami Beach, where they teamed up on her hit "Juice" – a song Styles covered a month earlier in a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session.

“I just think she’s amazing,” Styles gushed at the time. “She’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

Last weekend, Styles brought out Canada’s Shania Twain during his Coachella set. The pair performed her 1997 hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One."

Styles’ new album Harry House drops on May 20 and Lizzo’s Special is out July 15.

