Lizzo Plays Cookie Flute For Elmo On 'Sesame Street'

Lizzo couldn’t believe the instrument she was invited to play when she stopped by Sesame Street.

“Yes, Miss Lizzo,” Elmo said. “Sesame Street’s famous cookie flute.”

Lizzo replied, “I’ve played a lot of instruments but I’ve never played a cookie before,” before trying out the chocolate chip woodwind, much to Elmo’s delight.

But, things don’t end so well when Lizzo agrees to let Cookie Monster give it a try. (Spoiler alert: He eats it.)

Elmo retweeted the video clip and captioned it: “One day, Elmo wants to play the flute just like Ms. Lizzo!”

In another clip, Lizzo gifts Elmo with a bottle of balsamic vinegar – a wink to a soundbite from Elmo’s appearance on The Tonight Show that went viral on TikTok.