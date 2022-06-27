Lizzo Responds To Roe V. Wade Ruling With $1M Pledge

Lizzo’s upcoming tour will generate $1 million in funding for U.S. organizations providing safe abortions.

“I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood,” Lizzo tweeted after the U.S. Supreme Court announced it was overturning Roe v. Wade. “Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars.”

She added: “The most important thing is action & loud voices. @PPFA @AbortionFunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.

“Black women & women of colour have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources — this is a great loss but not a new one.”

Lizzo’s Special Tour, which kicks off Sept. 23 in Florida and runs until Nov. 18, includes shows on Oct. 7 in Toronto and Nov. 7 in Vancouver.