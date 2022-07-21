Lizzo Reveals What Harry Styles Smells Like

What does Harry Styles smell like? Lizzo has the answer.

In an “Ask Me Anything” video for Elle, the 34-year-old “About Damn Time” singer revealed that Styles has good personal hygiene.

“Harry smells very good,” said Lizzo. “He smells like soap. Whatever soap he uses, it smells like that. Like. it's not a cologne or a deodorant thing, it's very, like, whatever soap he showers in.

“Every time I see him, I be like: ‘You smell like soap!’ 'Cuz he really do. He smells fresh and clean."

(Styles would now be wise to make a deal with his preferred soap brand.)

Lizzo was also asked if she would rather have Styles or Cardi B around to look after her on a drunken night out. “I'm going to say Mister Harry Styles, only because that's actually happened,” she said. “And Harry stays really calm under pressure, and he turns up real chill like. You know what I'm saying?

“So I think he would be able to keep me together while everything is falling apart.”