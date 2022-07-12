Lizzo's Series Earns 6 Emmy Nominations

Lizzo celebrated Tuesday after her competition series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls earned six Primetime Emmy nominations.

The Amazon show is up for Outstanding Competition Program and earned nods for directing, casting, cinematography, editing and sound mixing.

“We didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves,” Lizzo wrote in an Instagram post. “For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY YOU BETTA WATCH OUT!”

The pop star vowed to be at the Emmys “with bells on!”

Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Atlanta. Also nabbing Emmy nominations are the 64th Grammy Awards, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, Adele: One Night Only and One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be handed out Sept. 3 and 4 and the Primetime Emmys will be broadcast live on Sept. 12.