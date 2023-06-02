Lizzo Says Body Shaming Makes Her Want To Quit Music

Lizzo said this week that constant criticism of her appearance on social media has pushed her close to “giving up on everyone and quitting” music.

The pop star responded on Twitter to a May 29 tweet featuring a clip of Lizzo performing a tribute to Tina Turner. “How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating," asked Layah Heilpern.

How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LjXIa4Rlj6 — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) May 29, 2023

Lizzo shared that “this is the type of s**t I see about me on a daily basis. It’s really starting to make me hate the world. Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO…”

In response to someone who said Lizzo’s weight is her brand, she clapped back: “I’m not trying to BE fat. I’m not trying to BE smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out!”

Lizzo, whose Twitter account is set to private and has 2.3 million followers, wrote: “I HATE IT HERE … The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat????”

The singer said she is “tired of explaining myself all the time.”

It’s certainly not the first time Lizzo has blasted body shaming. In January, she posted a video on TikTok in which she spoke about some of the comments she gets.

“Are we ok?,” she asked. “Do you see the delusion? Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art. And imma do whatever I want with this body.”

Lizzo had a message for trolls in a 2020 TikTok video. “I’m not working out to have your ideal body type, I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” she said. “And you know what type that is? None of your f**king business because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”

Last March, Lizzo complained about how her size has been a topic of conversation since she burst into the spotlight. “Okay, we all know I'm fat,” she told People. “I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?”

Lizzo plays Montreal's Bell Centre on June 11.