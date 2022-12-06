Lizzo Shares People's Choice Awards Spotlight With Activists
Lizzo used her moment in the spotlight at Tuesday’s People’s Choice Awards to shine light on 17 female activists.
The pop star, who was presented with the People’s Champion Award by her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson, admitted having had some trepidation about accepting “because if I’m the people’s champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people.”
Lizzo added: “I’m here tonight because being an icon is not about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform. And ever since the beginning of my career I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices.”
She then brought out the women and gave a brief introduction of each one before urging viewers to follow them on social media and support them.
Lizzo returned to the stage to accept the Song of the Year award for “About Damn Time.”
The only other music category awarded on the live show was Country Artist of the Year, which went to Carrie Underwood. Taylor Swift won three awards and BTS earned a pair. Other musi winners include Harry Styles, Latto and Charlie Puth and Jung Kook.
MORE: Shania Twain Dazzles In Pink At People's Choice Awards
Earlier in the show, Canada’s Shania Twain performed a medley of hits before accepting the Music Icon Award.
Canada was also repped by Lauren Spencer-Smith, who performed her hit “Fingers Crossed.”
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
Harry Styles *WINNER
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift *WINNER
THE GROUP OF 2022
BTS *WINNER
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
THE SONG OF 2022
"About Damn Time," Lizzo *WINNER
"As It Was," Harry Styles
"Break My Soul," Beyoncé
"First Class," Jack Harlow
"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga
"Me Porto Bonito," Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
"Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj
"Wait For U," Future Featuring Drake & Tems
THE ALBUM OF 2022
Dawn FM, The Weeknd
Growin' Up, Luke Combs
Harry's House, Harry Styles
Midnights, Taylor Swift *WINNER
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Special, Lizzo
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022
Carrie Underwood * WINNER
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G *WINNER
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022
Chlöe
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto *WINNER
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022
"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift *WINNER
"As It Was," Harry Styles
"Left And Right" (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
"Let Somebody Go," Coldplay X Selena Gomez
"Oh My God," Adele
"Pink Venom," BLACKPINK
"PROVENZA," KAROL G
"Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," BTS
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022
"Left And Right," Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook *WINNER
"Bam Bam," Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
"Do We Have A Problem?" Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
"Freaky Deaky," Tyga X Doja Cat
"Hold Me Closer," Elton John & Britney Spears
"Jimmy Cooks," Drake Featuring 21 Savage
"Party," Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
"Sweetest Pie," Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022
BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE *WINNER
Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran Tour
Harry Styles Love On Tour
LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
Selena Gomez *WINNER
Snoop Dogg
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Lizzo & others