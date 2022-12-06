Lizzo Shares People's Choice Awards Spotlight With Activists

Lizzo used her moment in the spotlight at Tuesday’s People’s Choice Awards to shine light on 17 female activists.

The pop star, who was presented with the People’s Champion Award by her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson, admitted having had some trepidation about accepting “because if I’m the people’s champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people.”

Lizzo added: “I’m here tonight because being an icon is not about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform. And ever since the beginning of my career I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices.”

She then brought out the women and gave a brief introduction of each one before urging viewers to follow them on social media and support them.

Lizzo returned to the stage to accept the Song of the Year award for “About Damn Time.”

The only other music category awarded on the live show was Country Artist of the Year, which went to Carrie Underwood. Taylor Swift won three awards and BTS earned a pair. Other musi winners include Harry Styles, Latto and Charlie Puth and Jung Kook.

Earlier in the show, Canada’s Shania Twain performed a medley of hits before accepting the Music Icon Award.

Canada was also repped by Lauren Spencer-Smith, who performed her hit “Fingers Crossed.”

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Drake

Harry Styles *WINNER

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift *WINNER

THE GROUP OF 2022

BTS *WINNER

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

THE SONG OF 2022

"About Damn Time," Lizzo *WINNER

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

"First Class," Jack Harlow

"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga

"Me Porto Bonito," Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

"Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj

"Wait For U," Future Featuring Drake & Tems

THE ALBUM OF 2022

Dawn FM, The Weeknd

Growin' Up, Luke Combs

Harry's House, Harry Styles

Midnights, Taylor Swift *WINNER

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Special, Lizzo

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022

Carrie Underwood * WINNER

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G *WINNER

Shakira

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022

Chlöe

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto *WINNER

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Muni Long

Saucy Santana

Steve Lacy

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022

"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift *WINNER

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"Left And Right" (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth

"Let Somebody Go," Coldplay X Selena Gomez

"Oh My God," Adele

"Pink Venom," BLACKPINK

"PROVENZA," KAROL G

"Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," BTS

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022

"Left And Right," Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook *WINNER

"Bam Bam," Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

"Do We Have A Problem?" Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

"Freaky Deaky," Tyga X Doja Cat

"Hold Me Closer," Elton John & Britney Spears

"Jimmy Cooks," Drake Featuring 21 Savage

"Party," Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

"Sweetest Pie," Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE *WINNER

Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

Harry Styles Love On Tour

LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez *WINNER

Snoop Dogg