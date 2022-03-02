Lizzo Shuts Down Body-Shamers: 'Can We Move On?'

Lizzo wants people to stop talking about her body.

“Okay, we all know I'm fat,” the singer-rapper told People in an interview published Wednesday. “I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?”

Lizzo’s size has been a popular topic of conversation since she burst into the spotlight.

In 2020, fitness expert Jillian Michaels came under fire for weighing in on Lizzo’s health, saying it’s not OK to “glorify obesity” and “it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.”

When social commentator Dr. Boyce Watkins tweeted that Lizzo is popular “because there is an obesity epidemic in America” and called her “Tiffany Fattish,” she clapped back: “Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me.”

Also in 2020, Lizzo addressed her fat-shaming trolls in a TikTok video. “I’m not working out to have your ideal body type, I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” she said. “And you know what type that is? None of your f**king business because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”

Lizzo told People she loves her body just as it is.

“I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day,” she said. "It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard.

“And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard.”