Lizzo To Host, Perform On 'SNL'

Lizzo will do double duty on an episode of Saturday Night Live next month.

The singer-rapper was announced Monday as both host and musical guest of the April 16 show. It will be her first time hosting and second time performing (she was musical guest on a December 2019 episode).

A number of artists have done double duty on SNL over the years. Lizzo will join a list that includes Billie Eilish, Nick Jonas, Drake, Halsey, Harry Styles, Chance The Rapper, Ariana Grande, Paul Simon, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Garth Brooks, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Mick Jagger, Blake Shelton, Elton John, Ludacris, Ray Charles, The Rolling Stones, Frank Zappa, Deborah Harry, Janet Jackson, Queen Latifah, Stevie Wonder, MC Hammer, Olivia Newton-John, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Sting and Miley Cyrus.

Also appearing as musical guests on SNL in April are Gunna (April 2) and Camila Cabello (April 9).