Lizzo Wants To Move On From 'Hurtful' Criticism Of Her Music

Lizzo said Tuesday she is tired of being asked about criticism that she makes music for White people.

“I don’t want to answer no more questions about this s**t,” she said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “I want to show the world who I am.”

Lizzo admitted it is “very hurtful” to be accused of not being Black enough “because I’m a Black woman and I feel like it really challenges my identity and who I am and diminishes that.”

The pop star said she makes “funky, soulful, feel-good music” similar to “a lot of Black music that was made for Black people in the ’70s and ’80s.”

She added: “My message is literally for everybody and anybody. I don’t try to gate. keep my message from people.”

Lizzo said she wanted to address the criticism in her new streaming documentary because she feels like “a lot of people, truthfully, don’t get me.”

The “About Damn Time” singer will be the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. It will be her third appearance – she hosted and performed on an April 2022 episode and was the musical guest on a December 2019 episode.