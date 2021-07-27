Lizzo Warns Fans To Keep Their Distance

Lizzo wants fans to give her space – at least six feet of it.

“I don't care who you are,” she said in a video posted on Instagram. “You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me six feet.

“This s**t is coming back, COVID, and people being real sloppy with personal space.”

The “Truth Hurts” star said she will be rude if it means keeping people away from her. “This virus gonna have me acting up, I'm gonna be mean,” Lizzo warned.

“If you see me, you know what's up, I'm not trying to be rude ... ‘cause it's not you, it's me. I'm not trying to catch nothing.”

Lizzo reiterated: “If y'all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek – don’t do it. Don't do it. ‘Cause I ain't trying to catch this motherf**king virus that's coming back!”

She also urged her fans to “protect yourselves” and “wear your masks.”