Lizzo Wins Emmy For Outstanding Competition Series

An emotional Lizzo accepted an Emmy Award on Monday night for her streaming series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

“When I was a little girl all I wanted to see was me in the media: Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me,” the 34-year-old pop star said as she picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Series. “If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re going to see that person but bitch, it’s going to have to be you!’”

The Emmy for Outstanding Competition Series is awarded to the producers, of which Lizzo is one of 12. It is her first Emmy win, although the show earned Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month for Outstanding Directing for a Reality Series and Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls chronicled her search for the titular back-up dancers on her upcoming tour, which stops in Toronto on Oct. 7 and Vancouver on Nov. 7.

The show beat out nominees Nailed It!, 10-time winner The Amazing Race, four-time winners The Voice and RuPaul's Drag Race and one-time winner Top Chef.

Another music star at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards was Selena Gomez, whose series Only Murders in the Building was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.