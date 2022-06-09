London Concert Venue Goes Vegan For Billie Eilish

London’s O2 Arena is going vegan for the duration of Billie Eilish’s run of concerts that begins Friday.

"Within The O2 arena, together with our catering partner, Levy’s, we have committed to go 100% vegan on food throughout the arena for the Billie Eilish residency,” read a message on the venue’s website. “This includes a range of vegan food offerings on concessions and the removal of certain items.”

The O2 said the majority of the drinks it sells will be vegan, including champagne, beer and soft drinks. “We have replaced milk with vegan alternatives including at Nescafe Azera bar,” it boasted.

The O2’s collection of food and drink stalls typically offer burgers, piri piri chicken, pepperoni pizzas, chicken burritos, pork or chicken stir fry and fried haddock or scampi.

Fans in the corporate suites are not exempted from the animal-free offerings. “Suite level food is 100% vegan with 3 dedicated preorder menus also designed to minimize waste.”

Eilish is scheduled to perform June 10, 11 and 12 at the O2 and then return for shows on June 16, 25 and 26. Tickets remain available for all of her concerts in the 20,000-capacity arena.

Eilish and her family are also set to take part in Overheated, a climate conference at The O2 that kicks off Friday. Her mother Maggie Baird and brother Finneas are among the speakers and Eilish will also address participants.

Last December, animal rights organization PETA named Eilish its 2021 Person of the Year. She previously partnered with Nike on sneakers made with vegan leather and launched a fragrance with no animal-derived ingredients that was not tested on animals as well as Happier Than Ever vegan “milk” chocolate bars.

As co-chair of last year’s Met Gala, Eilish ensured guests were served vegan meals and convinced fashion brand Oscar de la Renta – who made her a silk-free gown – to ban fur.