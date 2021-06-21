Lorde Announces Tour, Shares Album Details

Lorde on Monday announced a world tour in support of her forthcoming album Solar Power – and it includes a pair of Canadian cities.

The 24-year-old singer will perform at Salle Wilfrid Pelletier at Montreal’s Place des Arts on April 7, 2022 and at Toronto’s Meridian Hall on April 8.

It is the first time Lorde has performed in Canada since her Melodrama World Tour in 2018. Tickets go on sale June 25 at 10 a.m.

The trek kicks off Feb. 26, 2022 in her native New Zealand and wraps up in Berlin on June 23, 2022.

Solar Power comes out Aug. 20 and follows the release of the title track. Instead of a CD, it will be available as an eco-conscious “Music Box” containing visual content, handwritten notes, photos and a download card that gives fans access to the album’s 12 tracks plus two bonus ones.

“I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD,” Lorde explained, in a release. “I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”



Solar Power Tracklist:



1. The Path

2. Solar Power

3. California

4. Stoned in the Nail Salon

5. Fallen Fruit

6. Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)

7. The Man with An Axe

8. Dominoes

9. Big Star

10. Leader of a New Regime

11. Mood Ring

12. Oceanic Feeling