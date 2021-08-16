Lorde Explains How She Avoided Body Image Issues

Lorde says she didn’t have issues with her body image as a teenager for one simple reason: “I sort of kicked that out [of] the conversation."

In an interview with The Irish Times, the singer recalled: “I was pretty intent about that. I didn’t want people to be talking about what my body looked like. I was a kid. And I really wasn’t ‘in’ my body. As a teenager, you kind of wear your body like an outfit that doesn’t fit yet.

“So it definitely was something I very specifically did not invite.”

Lorde was only 16 when her debut single “Royals” was released in 2013. It went on to become a massive hit and won a pair Grammys.

“It is crazy. It’s such a tender time, being a teenager. You are changing so rapidly. Everything about me was changing. And to have that scrutiny – it was no joke,” the singer recalled.

Lorde said she had “extremely healthy boundaries” as a teenager. “There were just things I wasn’t going to do if they weren’t comfortable for me to do,” she explained. “ wore the exact outfits I felt like wearing. I wore suits. I loved suits. I felt powerful in them.

"The fact that I sort of did it in a way that felt right for me – that meant I don’t look back and feel f**ked up by it.”

Now 24, Lorde believes “it all worked out.” She said: “How my body looks is not a big centre of curiosity now. Which I think is in part because of the grounding I lay as a teenager.

“So yeah – I feel good about baby me doing that for future me.”