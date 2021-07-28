Lorde Says Best Concert She's Attended Was By Canadian Band

Lorde says the best concert she has ever attended was by Canada’s Arcade Fire.

In an episode of Vogue’s 73 Questions, the singer recalled seeing the band’s headlining set at Coachella in 2014. “I was 17 and I was in the crowd and I had never seen anything like it,” she said. “Very good.”

Asked which artist she would most like to do a collaboration with, Lorde replied: “I kinda want to talk to Harry Styles.”

The New Zealand singer’s new album Solar Power is out Aug. 20.

Watch the full interview below: