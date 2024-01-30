Loud Luxury, The Reklaws Added To NHL All-Star Weekend
Multi-platinum duos Loud Luxury and the Reklaws are joining the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend taking place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto over February 1 to 3.
Loud Luxury will be performing during player introductions for Saturday's All-Star Game, while the Reklaws will perform the Canadian national anthem. American R&B artist Kiana Ledé will perform the U.S. national anthem.
Also added to the bill is rising country star Owen Riegling will take the stage at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday, performing alongside headliners the Glorious Sons and TALK, with Chxrry22 and Dinah Jane singing the Canadian and U.S. national anthems, respectively.
Tate McRae will also headline the second intermission performance at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.
As previously announced, McRae, Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé and Will Arnett will also serve as celebrity team captains for the game.
