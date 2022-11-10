Louis Tomlinson Bringing 'Faith In The Future' Tour To Canada

Louis Tomlinson announced Thursday he is including three Canadian stops on next year’s Faith In The Future World Tour.

Tomlinson is scheduled to play Place Bell in Laval, QC on May 29 followed by Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on May 30 and Vancouver’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on June 26.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday – the same day Tomlinson’s sophomore album Faith In The Future comes out.

"Really really excited to finally announce the North America tour," the 30-year-old singer wrote on social media. "These songs were created for these moments and I can’t wait to share them with you!"

Faith In The Future is the first collection of new music from Tomlinson since his 2020 solo debut Walls.

This week, Tomlinson shared “Silver Tongues,” a track from the album that he will perform on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Tomlinson admitted he was jealous of his former One Direction mate Harry Styles' solo success. "I'd be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first," he said. "Only 'cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band.

"But it’s not surprising to me that Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mould of a modern star. He’s not just doing music, he’s got film as well, and the tour he’s done is unbelievable. It took me a while to work out where I stand. But I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing."