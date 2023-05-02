Louis Tomlinson Fans Invited To 'All Of Those Voices' Streaming Premiere

Louis Tomlinson fans who missed his documentary All Of Those Voices when it was in cinemas in March – or want to watch it again – can catch its streaming premiere next week.

The feature, directed by Charlie Lightening, will stream on May 13 on veeps.com following a red carpet show from the Ford Amphitheatre in Los Angeles. The film, which will include previously unseen footage, will be followed by a Q&A with Tomlinson and Lightening.

All Of Those Voices follows Tomlinson’s journey from One Direction member to being a solo artist and is described in a release as “a story about the power of self-discovery and the courage it takes to be true to oneself.”

Tickets for the livestream are available now for about $28 and come with a chance to submit a question for the former One Direction star. The presentation will be available for rewatching for 48 hours.

Tomlinson, 31, has released two albums – Walls and Faith in the Future – since the members of One Direction went their separate ways in 2016. His Faith in the Future World Tour comes to Place Bell in Laval, QC on May 29 followed by Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on May 30 and Vancouver’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on June 26.

Watch the trailer below: