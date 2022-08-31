Louis Tomlinson Reveals 2nd Album Title, Release Date

Louis Tomlinson announced Wednesday he is set to release his sophomore album.

The 30-year-old singer revealed on social media that Faith In The Future will drop Nov. 11. It has 14 tracks.

“After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it,” he wrote. “Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make.”

Faith In The Future will be the first collection of new music from Tomlinson since his 2020 solo debut Walls.

Earlier this month, the X Factor posted an extended cut of Tomlinson’s 2010 audition on the show, where he compared himself to English singer James Morrison and told the judges: “I love singing and it means so much to me. I just want to give it my best.”

Tomlinson ended up being placed in what became One Direction, a global phenomenon with five studio albums between 2011 and 2015.