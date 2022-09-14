Louis Tomlinson Shares 'Silly Antics' He Enjoys On Tour

Louis Tomlinson has revealed that the pranks he pulls while on tour come awfully close to being torture.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the singer recalled that while on the road with One Direction, he and his group mates once poured an ice bucket of water in the crook of the arm of a sleeping bodyguard – and then watched him take in some of the water and wake up fearing that he was drowning.

“It was the best,” Tomlinson said with a laugh.

Corden pointed out “that is actual torture. What you’re describing as great hijinks is genuinely trauma-building.”

Tomlinson said he still has some fun with his team while on tour – especially anyone who goes to sleep a little too early.

“I get a master key in the hotel, which means, it actually lets me in to every single room,” he explained, and admitted it's a "real security issue, potentially.”

Recently, he targeted one of his managers. “Let myself into his room with one of my mates. Didn’t do anything too bad, just screamed in his face, seen him cower a little bit and ran out,” Tomlinson said.

The singer was on The Late Late Show to promote his forthcoming sophomore album Faith in the Future (out Nov. 11) and to perform its lead single, "Bigger Than Me."

Watch the segments below: