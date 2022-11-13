Louis Tomlinson Suffers Broken Arm

Louis Tomlinson suffered a broken arm after performing at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday.

The 30-year-old singer shared X-rays of his fractured arm in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly,” Tomlinson wrote.

As a result of the injury, he has postponed seven in-store appearances this week in the UK to promote his new album Faith In The Future. He did not say if his sold out show on Nov. 18 in the UK will be impacted.

On Thursday, Tomlinson announced that his 2023 tour will include stops at Place Bell in Laval, QC on May 29 followed by Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on May 30 and Vancouver’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on June 26.

Faith In The Future is the first collection of new music from Tomlinson since his 2020 solo debut Walls.