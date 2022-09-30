Louis Tomlinson Talks About Tattoo He Regrets

Louis Tomlinson has shared his feelings about a particularly cheeky tattoo he got nearly seven years ago.

“I will say I have – I’m going to speculate, I have a lot of little ones – I want to say I’ve got between 30 and 40 little tattoos. I don’t regret one of them, except for that penguin on me ass,” the singer said on the Zach Sang Show.

“It’s the least sexy thing in the world. Whenever comes a time that I do actually take my trousers off, it’s not f**king sexy.”

Tomlinson, 30, said he doesn’t warn partners about the tattoo but admitted: “I probably should.”

The pop star got the flightless bird inked on his tush in December 2015 at Great Lakes Tattoo in Chicago. “It’s really weird as well. It’s got headphone on, I don’t know why,” he said. "A penguin with headphones on, on my ass cheek for no f**king reason.”

He said “it was one of those things. It felt funny at the time. I think I lost a bet.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tomlinson was asked if he is still friends with his former One Direction mate Zayn Malik. “You’d have to ask him,” he said.

“I think in time. The thing is we just have to bump into each other ‘cause neither of us have each other’s number.”

Tomlinson added: “There’s been numerous times over the last couple of years where I’ve thought about him and hoped he’s alright. And I’ve tried. It’s hard. I’ve tried to get in touch with him. But it’s hard. I definitely wish him well.”

Fans speculated that Tomlinson was putting the drama behind him when he “liked” videos Malik shared on social media showing him singing One Direction songs.

“I wasn’t just liking it for the sake of liking it,” Tomlinson explained. “It was a nice feeling ’cause in the past he’s said what he’s said about the band – and I understand some of what he was saying – but for me, in those videos, it showed he was reflecting. It showed he was thinking about those times … That’s why it made me feel good.”