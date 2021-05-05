Luke Bryan Jokes About Maren Morris Baby Daddy Blunder

Luke Bryan said he is willing to prove that he did not father Maren Morris’ baby.

“We can call Maury Povich in or however y'all want to go about it,” the country singer said during an episode of Ellen that aired Tuesday, referring to the dramatic paternity tests on daytime talk show Maury.

Bryan was having some fun with an April 22 post by UK tabloid The Sun that erroneously reported that “Morris gave birth to her first child with husband Luke Bryan in March 2020.” Morris’ husband is Ryan Hurd.

Although the mistake was quickly corrected, it caught the eye of Bryan’s mother.

“I'm having coffee, and my mother calls me and she goes, ‘I'm sitting here reading some gossip thing,’ … and then she goes, ‘It says you fathered Maren Morris' child.’

“I go, ‘Oh my gosh. I do not need this today.’”

Bryan said he sent the link to Hurd and joked: “Buddy, I think we need to talk.”

Morris was a good sport about the error at the time. She shared a screenshot of the article in an Instagram Story and wrote: “I guess the cat's outta the bad @lukebryan.”

Morris and Hurd welcomed their son Hayes in March 2020.