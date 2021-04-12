Luke Bryan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Country star Luke Bryan said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 44-year-old tweeted that he is “sad to say” he will not be sitting in the judge’s chair on this season’s first live episode of American Idol.

“I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon,” he wrote.

Former Idol judge Paula Abdul will fill in for Bryan, joining Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

"He is resting now in quarantine at home and we're wishing him a speedy recovery,” ABC said, in a statement.