Luke Combs Announces Canadian Tour Dates

Luke Combs is kicking off springtime in Canada with concerts in five cities.

“Canada, I’ve been wanting to do a headlining tour for y’all for quite some time,” the country star said on social media.

Combs is set to play March 20 and 21 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena followed by shows at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on March 24, Videotron Centre in Quebec City on March 26 and Montreal’s Bell Centre on March 28 and 30. Combs will wrap things up with shows at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on March 30 and 31.

Joining Combs will be Riley Green and Chayce Beckham.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

In a 2019 chat with iHeartRadio Canada’s Shannon Ella, Combs called Canadian fans “amazing” and said he loves performing in the north.

“I enjoy the people, I enjoy the food. I like the cool weather,” he said. Combs added: “Poutine. Can’t go wrong with that.”