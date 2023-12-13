Luke Combs Didn't Know He Was Suing A Fan Over Counterfeit Merch

Luke Combs is speaking out against a lawsuit, filed on his behalf, against a fan who was selling unauthorized, Combs-themed tumblers on Amazon.

WFLA reports that Florida resident and Combs fan Nicol Harness was sued in federal court for selling counterfeit merchandise featuring the country singer's name and image.

According to Harness, she created and sold 18 tumblers for $20 each, equalling $380 in sales. The judge in her case ruled that she must now pay Combs $250,000 in damages.

“It’s very stressful," Harness told WFLA. "I don’t have money to pay my bills. just want this resolved. I didn’t mean any harm to Luke Combs. I quit selling the tumbler. I pulled it down. I just don’t understand.”

After learning of the lawsuit, Combs disagreed with the court and doesn't believe Harness should have been sued.

In a video posted to socials, Combs said, “I’ve spent the last two hours trying to make this right and trying to figure out what’s going on because I was completely and utterly unaware of this."

He explained that his management team had hired a company to go after illegal businesses that profit from the sale of counterfeit merchandise in his name. He discounts Harness' case and said she should not have been “wrapped into that.”

“It makes me sick that this would happen, especially at the holidays, I can’t imagine being in her shoes,” he added.

Combs has already spoken to Harness and has agreed to send her $11,000 to cover the money that is current locked in her Amazon account as a result of the suit. In addition, he plans to sell his own tumbler in his official online store and donate the proceeds to help Harness pay for medical bills she owes due to congestive heart failure.

“She was never supposed to be involved in anything like this. No fan should ever have to be involved in anything like this,” Combs said, adding that he will be inviting Harness to one of his concerts so he can hug her in person. “This is not something I would ever do. This is not the kind of person I am. I’m not greedy in any way, shape or form. Money is the last thing on my mind, I promise you guys that.”