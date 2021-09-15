Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert Part Of C2C Festival Return

Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Darius Rucker will head across the pond next year for the first edition of C2C: Country to Country since the pandemic began.

The festival returns to London, Glasgow and Dublin from March 11 to 13 and will also feature Canadian country star Tenille Townes as well as Callista Clark, Russell Dickerson, Flatland Cavalry, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Kip Moore, Runaway June, Hailey Whitters and Brett Young.

“It's been a long time in the making,” organizers said on social media. “We can't wait to finally celebrate the return of live country music to UK and Ireland together at C2C!”

Combs and Rucker were among the C2C headliners in 2020, but the festival was scrapped due to COVID-19. This year’s edition was cancelled.

“Alright, @c2cfestival...let's try this again! Can't wait to get back over the pond & play with the band,” Combs tweeted.

C2C was launched in 2013 and has previously featured acts like Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini and Tim McGraw.