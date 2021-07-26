Luke Combs Pays For Funerals Of Fans Who Died At Festival

Luke Combs paid for the funerals of three men who died at a country music festival in Michigan earlier this month.

Dawson Brown, 20, Kole Sova, 19, and Richie Mays, 20, were found inside a trailer on the grounds of the Faster Horses Festival on July 17. Investigators believe the men were overcome by carbon monoxide fumes from a generator near the trailer.

Combs’ rep Asha Goodman confirmed to WLNS that the country star – who performed at the festival on July 16 – took care of the funeral expenses but did not want to comment.

Organizers of the Faster Horses Festival said in an Instagram post they are “deeply saddened by the tragic losses” and “our hearts are broken for the families, friends and loved ones.”