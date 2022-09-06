Luke Combs Refunds Fans Due To Sore Throat

Luke Combs won over a lot of fans this past weekend during pair of concerts in Bangor, Maine.

On Friday, the 32-year-old country star paused his show when he noticed a boy in the audience holding a sign indicating that it was his 12th birthday.

Turned out that Bo Fenderson and a friend had stacked wood to earn the $100 each they needed to buy tickets to Combs’s concert.

The singer sat down on the edge of the stage and fished $140 out of his pocket to give to the boys – and promised to give them the remaining $60. He also signed autographs for the young fans.

WATCH: Luke Combs stop a concert to give young fans who stacked wood to buy their tickets $140.

The following night, Combs refunded much more than $200.

The singer told fans that hours earlier he realized he was “not going to be able to sing as good as I normally do.”

Combs said everyone in the crowd would get refunds – but he didn’t cancel the show.

“We’re still going to play the show but it’s not going to be what I think it should be for you guys having to pay for it,” he explained. “So, we’re going to put on the best free show we can put on.

“I want you guys to know how upset I am to have to tell you that tonight. But all I want you to know is that we’re going to do the very damn best. I’m going to give you everything that I have. And I am so sorry. So sorry.”

According to one person at the concert, Combs said he had lost his voice but acknowledged “all that goes into coming to a show – the tickets, gas money, babysitters, hotels…” The fan said Combs “played a shorter set than usual but still put on a great show.”

Combs has time to get some vocal rest before his Sept. 16 and 17 shows in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is scheduled to bring his tour to Canada on Nov. 12 with a concert in Quebec City followed by stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and London.