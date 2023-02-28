Luke Combs Shares Loving Tribute To Wife Nicole

Luke Combs must have been feeling particularly romantic on Monday.

The country star shared a pair of pics of he and his wife Nicole on Instagram that he captioned with the lyrics: “From the second that I saw you, my whole world stood Still. After all this time, I’m just as in love as the day I made you mine. I ain’t stopped flying high and never will. I’m falling for you Still.”

Nicole commented: “stillllll? after all this time?”

In the comments, Combs, 32, explained that the selfie in the post is “Nicole and I’d first picture together.”

The lyrics, of course, are from Combs' bluegrass song "Falling For You Still," which he has not yet released but has performed live several times.

His declaration of love wasn’t for Nicole’s birthday (she’ll turn 31 in July) or for the couple’s anniversary (they tied the knot in Aug. 1, 2020). It was seemingly… just because.

Luke and Nicole welcomed their first child, son Tex, last Father’s Day.

Combs plays Vancouver’s BC Place on May 27 and Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium on June 3.