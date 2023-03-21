Luke Combs, Wife Expecting Baby No. 2

Luke Combs and wife Nicole shared some happy news with fans on Monday – they’re expecting their second child.

In a slideshow on Instagram set to the country star’s new song “Take Me With You,” the couple’s son Tex is pictured wearing a “big brother” T-shirt.

“Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!” read the caption.

Combs, 33, became a first-time dad on Father’s Day last year.

Last month, the singer paid tribute to Nicole in an Instagram post captioned with the lyrics from “Falling For You Still.” He wrote: “From the second that I saw you, my whole world stood Still. After all this time, I’m just as in love as the day I made you mine. I ain’t stopped flying high and never will. I’m falling for you Still.”

Combs, whose fourth studio album Gettin' Old comes out Friday, plays Vancouver on May 27 and Edmonton on June 3.