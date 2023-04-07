Luscious Jackson Keyboardist Vivian Trimble Dies At 59

Luscious Jackson keyboardist Vivian Trimble died on April 4, her former bandmates announced late Thursday. She was 59.

“She had been in treatment for cancer for several years and developed a complication on Monday,” read a message on social media from Gabby Glaser, Jill Cunniff and Kate Schellenbach. “We were not expecting this. She was a great friend and a gifted musician and choreographer, but it was being a partner to David and a mother to Nate and Rebecca that gave her the greatest joy.

“We are devastated beyond words to lose our graceful sister.”

Trimble joined Luscious Jackson not long after its formation in 1991. She recorded two albums with the band – 1994’s Natural Ingredients and 1996’s Fever In Fever Out – before leaving in 1998. (Trimble and Cunniff also released an album in 1996 under the name Kostars.)

She paired with Josephine Wiggs as Dusty Trails and released one an album in 2020.

Luscious Jackson disbanded in 2000 but reunited in 2011 without Trimble.