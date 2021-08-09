Lynyrd Skynyrd, Limp Bizkit Cancel Shows Due To COVID-19

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Limp Bizkit announced this past weekend that they have cancelled upcoming tour dates for reasons related to COVID-19.

Lynyrd Skynyrd said it cancelled four concerts after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.

“Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment,” read a message to fans on the band’s Facebook page. “We will continue to update you on his condition.”

Monday’s co-headlining set at the Concert for Legends in Ohio, Tuesday’s show at the Jackson County Fair in Michigan and an appearance on Saturday at Alabama’s Rock the South have been cancelled. Friday’s scheduled concert in Atlanta has been moved to Oct. 23.

(Gary Rossington, the last remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, was forced to step away from the tour after having a heart procedure.)

Limp Bizkit pulled the plug on its show last Friday in New Jersey only about an hour before it was scheduled to begin and then announced all remaining August dates have been cancelled. No reason was given but, in a statement, the band said it made the decision “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans.

Guitarist Wes Borland addressed rumours that he tested positive for COVID-19 with an Instagram Story in which he wrote: “I’m not sick.”