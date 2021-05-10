Mac Miller's Mom Urges Fans To Boycott Biography

The mother of Mac Miller is urging his fans not to buy a forthcoming biography of the late rapper.

Karen Meyer claimed in an Instagram post this past weekend that author Paul Cantor was “made aware” early on that Miller’s family and friends were against his plans for Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, died in September 2018 from a lethal mixture of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

Meyer said Cantor “chose to proceed against our polite insistence that he not do disservice to Malcolm’s legacy through writing a book without legitimate primary sources.”

She explained: “This book is not authorized or endorsed by Malcolm’s family and has been written by a writer with whom Malcolm did not have a relationship. Furthermore, the writer had no meaningful access to those that were closest to Malcolm – friends, family and collaborators etc.”

Most Dope is scheduled to be published on Jan. 18, a day before what would have been Miller’s 30th birthday. Meyer said “utilizing Malcolm’s birthdate as a marketing tool is exploitative and incredibly disappointing.

“With that in mind we urge those that wish to support Malcolm and his legacy to abstain from purchasing this new book.”

Meyer said the family and others close to Miller are cooperating with Donna-Claire Chesman, who is writing The Book of Mac.