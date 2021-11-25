Machine Gun Kelly Admits He Was Into Boy Bands

Machine Gun Kelly has confessed he wasn’t always into hip hop and rock.

“I loved boy bands for a little bit,” the 31-year-old said during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired Wednesday, adding that in second grade he would show off their dance moves.

MGK shared one particularly memorable boy band experience.

“I went to a Backstreet Boys concert and I threw up on the first song because the girls were so loud, they were screaming so loud,” he recalled. “I don’t know how that equaled out to me throwing up but I know it happened.

“They came down on these hoverboards and everyone was going so crazy.”

MGK said he left the show after throwing up.

He also remembered going to a Destiny’s Child concert. Nelly was the opening act and, during “Ride Wit Me,” dollar bills with his face rained down on the crowd.

“I was with my dad,” he said, “and my dad was just so lost.”

MGK has previously said he got into rap – Ludacris, Eminem and DMX – while in the sixth grade. In 2020, he moved away from hip hop and released the rock-driven Tickets to My Downfall.