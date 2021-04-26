Machine Gun Kelly Announces Fall Tour

Machine Gun Kelly announced on Monday that he is heading out later this year on his Tickets To My Downfall Tour.

The 27-date tour, which is set to kick off Sept. 9 in Minneapolis, does not include any Canadian dates – but promoters said more cities will be added.

MGK is touring in support of his 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall, which spawned singles like “Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 30.