Machine Gun Kelly Coming To Canada With Avril Lavigne
Machine Gun Kelly has included two Canadian cities on his forthcoming tour in support of his new album Mainstream Sellout.
The 31-year-old musician will play Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on July 6 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on July 23.
Homegrown singer Avril Lavigne and iann dior will be his warm-up acts in Toronto and in Vancouver it will be Lavigne and WILLOW.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday – the same day Mainstream Sellout drops.
MGK is also in the previously announced line-up for Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival on July 31.
Lavigne is spending May doing her first cross-Canada headlining tour since 2011, which includes Toronto on May 13 and Vancouver on May 24.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Machine Gun Kelly & Avril Lavigne