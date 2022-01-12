Machine Gun Kelly Engaged To Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly shared the news Wednesday that he is engaged to actress Megan Fox, his girlfriend since early 2020.

The 31-year-old popped the question on Tuesday “beneath the same branches we fell in love under” with an emerald and diamond ring. “i know tradition is one ring,” MGK captioned a video clip, “but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

It will be the first marriage for MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker. He has 12-year-old daughter Casie with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Fox, 35, was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she has sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

On her Instagram, Fox shared a video of the proposal. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” she wrote. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood.”