Machine Gun Kelly Explains Why He Shared Engagement On Social Media

Machine Gun Kelly has explained why he and fiancée Megan Fox went public with their engagement last week by sharing video of the proposal and a close-up pic of the ring on Instagram.

“We released it to control the narrative,” he told Vogue. “As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa!”

MGK popped the question on Jan. 11 “beneath the same branches we fell in love under” outside the Spa Botánico at Puerto Rico's Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach.

He claimed he didn’t expect the proposal to become a global news story. “I just recorded it on my cell phone,” said MGK. “And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup.”

The 31-year-old rock star commissioned Stephen Webster to craft a ring for Fox using a “thoroughbred Colombian emerald” and a diamond.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings,” explained MGK. “When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet … And then it forms an obscure heart.”

He said the ring’s bands are thorns “so if she tries to take it off, it hurts.

“Love is pain!”