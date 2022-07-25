Machine Gun Kelly Groped By Fan During Concert

Machine Gun Kelly was groped last week during a concert in Portland, Oregon.

The 32-year-old rocker was performing in the crowd when an overzealous male fan trying to snap a selfie with him reached around and grabbed him below the waist.

In a video clip posted by TMZ, MGK is seen pulling the fan’s hand off his crotch before a bodyguard swoops in to pull him off.

It's not clear if the sexual assault was intentional.

In 2017, Harry Styles brushed a fan’s hand away from his crotch during a concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Panic! At The Disco road manager Zack Hall took to Twitter in 2019 to warn fans about getting too personal with singer Brendon Urie when he went into the crowd during his shows. “I’m done with this crap of kissing Brendon during the ‘death walk.’ If I see it, you will be kicked out of the show right away. The end."

Machine Gun Kelly is currently on his Mainstream Sellout Tour, which stopped in Vancouver on Friday and hits Montreal on July 31.

Watch video of his encounter with a fan below: