Machine Gun Kelly Leads Rock Winners At BBMAs

Machine Gun Kelly was the top winner in Rock categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was named Top Rock Artist, beating out finalists AC/DC, AJR, Five Finger Death Punch and twenty one pilots.

MGK also won for Top Rock Album (for Tickets to My Downfall).

Top Rock Song was “Bang!” By AJR, who performed on the show, as did twenty one pilots and Duran Duran.

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi showed up to honour P!nk with the Icon Award.

