Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox Drink Each Other's Blood 'For Ritual Purposes'

Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox really do drink each other’s blood, Fox said in a new interview.

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” the actress told Glamour UK.

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

In an Instagram post in January about their engagement, Fox wrote: “I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood.”

Fox explained: “It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

Asked if MGK really cuts his chest to provide fresh blood, Fox replied: “It doesn’t not happen. Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

According to Healthline, consuming small amounts of another person’s blood is safe, as long as it’s disease-free. More than “a couple of teaspoons” is not advised because blood is rich in iron and the organs can absorb too much of it.