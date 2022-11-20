Machine Gun Kelly Named Fave Rock Artist At AMAs
Machine Gun Kelly was named Favourite Rock Artist at the American Music Awards (AMAs) for the second consecutive year – and acknowledged his haters.
“There have been some people in the rock community who called me a tourist but they’re wrong. I’m a rocket man,” MGK said, after thanking his fans.
“We weren’t born on the moon but we looked at it, we were curious, and then we went there – supposedly – and these last two rock albums, to me, were me going to the moon.
“But I’m not done exploring the universe yet and I am all genres.”
MGK also poked fun at his outfit, which likely poked a few passersby. “This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in,” he joked.
Måneskin beat out Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Imagine Dragons – and Kate Bush! – to earn the AMA for Favourite Rock Song thanks to their cover of the 1967 Four Seasons song "Beggin'."
"We still are kind of figuring it out. It’s very surprising for us," said frontman Damiano David. "We never expected to win this category against these huge, huge, huge artists."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Before the AMAs live show, Ghost’s Impera was named Favourite Rock Song and Coldplay was crowned Favourite Touring Act.
Winners are determined by fan votes from nominations based on “key fan interactions,” including streaming, sales, radio airplay and tour revenues in the year ending Sept. 22.
Check out the rock nominees and winners below. For a full list of nominations, click here.
Favourite Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly * WINNER
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Favourite Rock Song
Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin, “Beggin’” *WINNER
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
Favourite Rock Album
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Ghost, Impera *WINNER
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love
Favourite Touring Artist
Bad Bunny
Coldplay *WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
