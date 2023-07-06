Machine Gun Kelly Punched A Fan In The Face - By Request

Fan behaviour at concerts lately has been getting weirder and weirder. And now we have this moment to add to the pile.

During his performance at the Rock Werchter festival in Belgium this past weekend, pop-punk bad boy Machine Gun Kelly was greeted by a first row fan with a sign reading, "I JUST CAME FROM MEXICO 4 U 2 PUNCH ME IN THE FACE."

From the stage, MGK pondered the request in between songs, saying, “Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad? I got rings on, dude, that s**t‘s gonna hurt. I don’t know, it’s a lose/lose for me. I don’t know if I’m going to do it. I’ll consider it.”

Despite seeming a little uncomfortable about the request, the next thing you know he was off stage singing “My Ex’s Best Friend” with the front row, when he popped the guy from Mexico in the jaw. He added an "I love you!" which was sweet, though it sure felt more like he was covering his butt than offering a genuine show of affection. We live in awkward times!

See it all unfold below.